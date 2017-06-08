A fire at a Marda Loop restaurant early Tuesday morning is now being investigated as arson by Calgary police, fire officials confirm to CBC News.

Crews responded to Mazaya Lounge at 2139 33rd Ave. S.W. at 4:30 a.m. to find the building engulfed in flames.

Twelve trucks brought 40 firefighters to the two-alarm blaze.

The fire completely gutted the establishment, a Lebanese eatery and hookah bar, but it did not spread to the adjoining businesses. There were no injuries.

Anyone who has photos or video of the fire is asked to send them to piofire@calgary.ca.