The Calgary municipal election will be held on Oct. 16 this year, with four candidates already declared including the current mayor, Naheed Nenshi.

The list of would-be civic leaders isn't official until nomination day on Sept. 18, but here's a look at those who say they're vying for the city's top political job.

Shawn Baldwin

Local businessman Shawn Baldwin is running for mayor of Calgary in 2017. (Shawn Baldwin campaign)

A local businessman and the son of Calgary Drop-In Centre founder Dermot Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin is running on a platform aimed directly at Calgary's current economic woes.

His focus is summed up on his website: economic stimulation, job creation and tax reduction.

The younger Baldwin has made a career out of connecting employers and would-be employees through his company officejobs.com and his initiative Hire10, which brings job seekers and companies together at events.

www.shawnbaldwin.ca

Andre Chabot

Coun. Andre Chabot has been a councillor since 2005. (CBC)

​The longtime Ward 10 councillor is making the jump from council to mayoral candidate. Andre Chabot has represented Ward 10 on the city's eastern edge since 2005.

He's known as a fiscal hawk and has supported transit development as well as the downtown cycle tracks.

www.chabot4calgary.ca

David Lapp

David Lapp declared his candidacy for Calgary mayor on Feb. 27. (CBC)

Born in Calgary in 1984, David Lapp promises to remember that he's dealing with taxpayer money, not his money, if elected mayor.

Lapp, who ran unsuccessfully for councillor in Ward 8 in the 2010 election is running under the motto, "Genuinely interested in everyone."

www.lappteam2017.com

Naheed Nenshi

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who was first elected in 2010, is running for a third term. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

The current Calgary mayor is seeking a third stint in office.

Nenshi said he wants to tackle the challenges facing the city, including high unemployment and uncertainty, and to build a more "resilient and diverse economy."

Nenshi was first elected in 2010.

www.nenshi.ca