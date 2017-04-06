For the second time in less than a year, the families of Matthew de Grood's five victims gathered in a Calgary courtroom to hear a progress report on the mental state of the man who killed their loved ones while suffering a psychotic break.

While at a party celebrating the end of university classes on April 15, 2014, de Grood fatally stabbed five young people; Lawrence Hong, 27, Joshua Hunter, 23, Kaitlin Perras, 23, Zackariah Rathwell, 21, and Jordan Segura, 22.

The public review board hearing is a yearly event, where the families of de Grood's victims re-live the killings and face the prospect of their loved ones' killer being released.

"[We're] being dragged through a process unwillingly that doesn't really do anything to acknowledge our rights," said Barclay Hunter, Josh's father.

"It's horrendous... it's dark enough as it is and this just is really is not a great way for us to be treated."

Originally charged with five counts of first-degree murder, de Grood was found not criminally responsible (NCR) after a two-week trial in May 2016 because the judge ruled he was in a psychotic state at the time of the killings — suffering schizophrenia symptoms — and could not understand that his actions were morally wrong.

"This is a medical case now," said forensic psychologist Dr. Patrick Baillie, who has extensive experience dealing with similar cases.

"This wasn't an individual who had a fully functioning mind at the time that he or she engaged in the alleged offence."

Werewolves and vampires

Throughout the Court of Queen's Bench murder trial, Justice Eric Maklin heard evidence de Grood believed he had to kill or be killed because he was at war with vampires and werewolves.

The University of Calgary psychology graduate sent ominous messages in the hours before the killings and told friends at the party he thought the end of the world was imminent.

After the trial, de Grood was sent to the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre, a secure psychiatric facility, for treatment rather than a prison.

This is the second annual review conducted by a board comprised of a judge, lawyer, forensic psychiatrist and a member of the public.

The first took place in July 2016 during which de Grood apologized for the pain he caused.

Doctors have diagnosed de Grood with schizophrenia, but he is considered to be in "full remission" in the hospital setting and has been symptom free since July 2014.

Dr. Sergio Santana said de Grood is also showing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and is "fragile."

Families want high-risk NCR designation

Kaitlin Perras' father has called these reviews a "life sentence" for the families and although it's not something they want to attend, they feel they have to be present for in order to fight against de Grood's release into the community.

Members of de Grood's treatment team will testify about his involvement in programs, treatment and response to medications, delivering a progress report to the board.

The victims' families will be given the opportunity to deliver victim impact statements.

"I don't want to go in front of the review board and just tell them how devastated we are," said Hunter. "That doesn't have an impact."

Hunter has decided instead to use his victim impact statement to both educate the public and lobby for de Grood to be designated high risk NCR.

That's another option on the table: any time before an absolute discharge, the Crown can seek a high-risk NCR designation. A change in legislation that took effect in 2014 as part of the federal Conservatives' tough on crime initiative would mean de Grood could go up to three years between hearings.



It's not that Hunter wants to see de Grood thrown in jail. He understands that's not the right place for the mentally ill young man, but says the "extreme and heinous" killings warrant something more and shouldn't be a part of a "one size fits all approach."

"If this type of extreme crime doesn't warrant a high risk designation then what would?" asked Hunter. "What line would you have to cross for this to take effect."

'Baby steps' for de Grood

He already knows the answer.

In the hours Hunter has spent researching Canada's laws surrounding NCR patients, he learned the high risk designation relates to someone's risk to re-offend, not the level of violence involved in the offence.

Though Hunter believes the latter should be taken into account.

"I think that he needs to be treated fairly and humanely, but the concept that he should be released and reintegrated into society after doing this based on some risk management or assessment process seems crazy to me," he said.

After hearing two days worth of evidence, there are three options on the table for the board: continued detention, a conditional discharge or an absolute discharge.

But de Grood's lawyer said it's too early to consider a discharge of any kind. Allan Fay says the process is moving in "baby steps."

De Grood a 'model patient'

So far, de Grood has been allowed to use the internet and spend time outdoors in a fenced area. His treatment team is asking the board to allow de Grood to take escorted walks with staff in an unsecured area of the hospital. Eventually he would be allowed to take the outings on his own.

"He has been described in the reports I have received as a model patient," said Fay.

Santana said de Grood has insight into his illness, cooperates in programs and engages with all aspects of his treatment.

"He's not a criminal, he is not a murderer," said Fay. "He killed five people while in the throes of a severe mental illness which prevented him from discriminating between reality and fantasy."

'Not a get-out-of-jail-free card'

There are many myths surrounding people found NCR, but Baillie points out their risks of recidivism are much lower than those in jail. Often, people found NCR and sent for treatment are monitored longer than if they were found criminally guilty and sentenced.

"Being found NCR is not a get out of jail free card," said Baillie. "I think the review boards do an exceptional job of monitoring these people and making appropriate determinations when they should be returned to the community."

Eventually, a conditional or even absolute discharge is likely on the table, says Fay.

"I would speculate that if Matthew's progress in the fashion it is now, that day will come," he said.