Two young chefs are cooking up a fundraiser in Calgary.

Avani Shah, 10, and Evan Robinson, 12, are contestants on MasterChef Junior in the fifth season. The little chefs, both from Chicago, are contributing to the Bridge the Gap gala dinner at Barcelona Tavern Friday evening.

"I am making a coconut cheesecake deconstructed, so it's a no-bake recipe, with a graham-cracker crust, a blueberry coulis and toasted coconut on top," Shah told CBC Calgary News at 6.

It's all about the gazpacho for Robinson.

"I am playing with like a yin and yang of sorts, so I have a seared scallop and gazpacho two ways," Robinson said proudly.

"I have a rustic and homemade gazpacho and then I have a nice fresh gazpacho. I have a cucumber and spinach gazpacho and a beet, roasted tomato and red pepper gazpacho. So it's nice and fresh and garnished with microgreens.

"It's a very fun dish and I am very happy for it."

Shah says her love of cooking evolved over time.

"I started cooking with my dad, I started making pancakes. Then I just got more creative. I started putting toppings and making sauces. I watched a lot of cooking shows."

Fun, creative dishes

Robinson says he started slowly.

"I have always been around the kitchen. My first memory of being in the kitchen, I made eggs in a microwave," he said.

"It wasn't much but later when I was about nine I actually started baking full-on dishes that had actual thought put into them. Dishes that were more high level and dishes that I really thought were really fun and creative dishes."

'Start with the basics'

Both say there's no time like the present for young people to get cooking.

"If you really want to start cooking, I would start with the basics like making pancakes with toppings," Shah said.

Avani Shah, left, and Evan Robinson are MasterChef Junior competitors. They are in Calgary this weekend for a fundraising dinner. (CBC)

Robinson says knowing your space is also important.

"Simple knife skills, that is all you need just to start and then work on more techniques, like sautéing. Also learn your kitchen because everyone's kitchen is different. Learn how to move around in it. It's fun if you can learn what you have and just work with that."

Funds raised at the dinner go to the Alzheimer Society of Calgary.

With files from CBC Calgary News at 6