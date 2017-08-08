Construction of a 33-storey, $100-million inn and conference centre in central Calgary is already having a big impact — on the small business next door.

"We used to have the best restaurant in the city," said Tony Gloria, referring to the eatery that he used to operate in the building he owns on 10th Avenue S.W.

That space, one of two in this small, one-storey property next to the looming Marriott hotel in the Beltline, is sitting empty. Gloria hasn't been able to lease the space since hotel construction began a few years ago.

The project won't be complete for another two years.

'Not interested to sell'

Much of the sidewalk in front of his building is closed and there's construction across the street as well, but Gloria, who is 77 and has owned the property for decades, refuses to move.

"I'm not interested to sell," he said.

Next to the vacant restaurant is the Bottega liquor store run by Gloria's son Michael. It's open, but it's struggling.

The building that houses Bottega also has an empty space where a restaurant once was. The owner says he's struggling due to construction around his property. (Kate Adach/CBC)

"It's really tough, and then you have these huge property tax increases but you know you don't have any kind of compensation or anything towards what's going on in the area," said the younger Gloria.

"You can't increase a margin on a bottle of wine by 50 per cent. So it makes it almost impossible to try and be making money here."

City complaints

Tony Gloria has complained to the city, hoping for a property tax reduction or compensation for the loss to his business and damage he alleges the neighbouring construction has caused his building.

"The city's my biggest problem," he said.

City officials said they've maintained some pedestrian access and are in regular talks with Gloria.