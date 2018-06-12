Skip to Main Content
Suspicious death in Marlborough was homicide, police say

Calgary police say a man who died in northeast Calgary on the weekend was the victim of a homicide.

Jason Dirks, 46, of Calgary, identified as victim

Police were called to a house on Margate Place N.E. where they found a man in medical distress early Saturday. He later died in hospital. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Margate Place N.E., where officers found a man in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition and later died.

On Tuesday, police identified him as Jason Dirks, 46, of Calgary.

Police say the cause of death will not be revealed at this time.

It's not believed Dirk's death was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers.

