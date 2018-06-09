Skip to Main Content
Police homicide unit investigates suspicious death in northeast Calgary

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Monday.

Police were called to a house in Margate Place N.E. early Saturday morning where they found a man in medical distress. He later died in hospital. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

The Calgary police homicide unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious death in the northeast community of Marlborough.

At around 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 0 to 100 block of Margate Place N.E., where officers found a man in medical distress.

Police say the man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition where he died.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers.

