Police homicide unit investigates suspicious death in northeast Calgary
The Calgary police homicide unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious death in the northeast community of Marlborough.
At around 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 0 to 100 block of Margate Place N.E., where officers found a man in medical distress.
Police say the man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition where he died.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers.
