An American crackdown on legalized pot could have an impact on Canadian marijuana businesses, says the owner of a Calgary medical marijuana clinic.

The Donald Trump administration signalled Thursday that the U.S. justice department will be stepping up enforcement of a federal law against recreational marijuana.

That's a concern for Calgarian Jeff Mooij, who is in Denver learning about the marijuana business. Colorado is one of eight states that have legalized both medical and recreational use.

"It could hurt our Canadian companies that are focused on doing things the right way here in Canada, with a bunch of U.S. companies coming up and trying to take over our market," Mooij said.

"They've had years of experience ahead of everyone else and it most certainly could affect a lot of things."

On the other hand, Americans may start coming to Canada for their pot once it's legalized here, Mooij said.

The federal government is planning to table legislation in the spring that will lay out the ground rules for a legal, recreational market in Canada.

