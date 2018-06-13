U of L gallery gets massive $5M art collection from iconic estate

Officials are calling it the largest ever donation in the University of Lethbridge's half-century history.

The University of Lethbridge Art Gallery just unpacked more than 1,000 pieces of art from the estate of Dr. Margaret (Marmie) Perkins Hess, worth between $4 million and $5 million.

"This is the largest gift of art and cultural properties to the U of L in its 51-year history," president and vice-chancellor Mike Mahon said in a release Wednesday.

Emily Carr, In B.C. Forest (Untitled Tree Trunk), (no date), oil. (University of Lethbridge Art Gallery)

"We are honoured to become the home for these iconic works of art. Marmie was truly a renaissance woman, she was highly educated and committed to the arts, education and the community."

Multiple awards, recognition

Hess was a well-known art historian and teacher, business person, rancher and philanthropist, who was made an Officer of the Order of Canada and awarded Alberta Order of Excellence and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal, while being given several honorary degrees.

She died in 2016 at the age of 100.

Margaret Shelton, Stolen Church, Windermere, 1977, ink on paper. (University of Lethbridge Art Gallery)

"Marmie had a really good eye and she was ahead of her time with her strong interest in learning from Indigenous people and their art," gallery director Josephine Mills said.

"This collection is an amazing addition for us."

The collection includes Cliffs Near Petawawa by Tom Thomson, valued at $1 million, and more than 400 works by Indigenous artists.