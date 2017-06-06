Fire gutted a restaurant in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Marda Loop early this morning.

Crews were called to 33rd Avenue and 21st Street S.W. at about 4:30 a.m. where they found the corner restaurant fully engulfed in flames, said Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Harley Spate.

A second alarm was struck, bringing a total of 12 trucks and about 40 firefighters to the scene, Spate said.

"The structure had smoke and flames coming out through the windows," Spate said.

"This fire we had to fight from the outside for the first little bit ... until we got the body of the fire knocked down."

The fire completely gutted Mazaya Lounge, a Lebanese eatery and hookah bar, but it dit not spread to the adjoining businesses. There were no injuries.

Pascale Kanbour, who managed the kitchen for her son, who owns the restaurant, said the family is in shock.

"Pretty much everything is destroyed in there," he said. ""We're all taking it hard."

Kanbour said they had just renewed the lease for another three years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews will remain at the scene throughout the day, but 33rd Avenue has been reopened to traffic.

Anyone who has photos or video of the fire is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.

About 40 firefighters were called out to fight the early morning fire in Marda Loop. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the adjoining businesses. (Allison Dempster/CBC)