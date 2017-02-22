Alberta is considering a request to rename the provincial riding of Calgary-Greenway after late legislative member Manmeet Bhullar.

The Conservative politician was driving from Calgary to Edmonton in November 2015 when he stopped to help a stranded motorist and was fatally struck by a semi truck that had lost control on the snowy highway.

The Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission is currently considering how to change ridings before the next election.

A school named for Bhullar is scheduled to open in Calgary later this year.