With more than 300 major events held in Calgary each year, police have plans in place to deal with possible terrorist or criminal attacks, Insp. Cliff O'Brien said Tuesday, one day after a bombing in Manchester, England left 22 dead and 59 injured.

The bomb was set off in the Manchester Arena as concert goers were leaving an Ariana Grande show.

"Canada has been listed by al-Qaeda more than 10 years ago as a potential target, so it's something we're aware of," said O'Brien. "When we're talking about public safety in this city, that's something that is always a concern of ours."

The attack in England won't change the way events are policed in Calgary, said O'Brien.

"This isn't new to us… as far as how we're going to deal with major events where we're bringing lots of Calgarians into one area," he said. "Our major event emergency management section does lots of pre-event planning and we will have conversations with the venues. We'll take a look at the intelligence that's out there."

Intelligence sharing

Law enforcement agencies also share experiences and intelligence in an effort to stay ahead of possible threats, said O'Brien, noting investigators from Aurora, Colo. — where 12 people were killed in a movie theatre shooting in 2012 — were in Calgary last week to give a presentation.

"I think it's incumbent on law enforcement to be learning," he said. "We know that criminals learn as they go and it's important for us to do that as well."

Police also need help from members of the public, said O'Brien.

"This isn't just a law enforcement issue, we saw that in Manchester, this is a community issue," he said.

"Our whole community has to be vigilant. If we are finding people that suddenly have changes in views and they're now talking about violence in order to push their views onto somebody or onto our society, those are things we need to hear about. That includes on social media."

ReDirect program

O'Brien said Calgary police also run a program called ReDirect, aimed at stopping youth and young adults in Calgary from becoming radicalized.

Manchester police Chief Ian Hopkins identified the bombing suspect as Salman Abedi, 22, but gave no other details.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but that assertion has not yet been verified.

Some experts discounted the statement, noting there was no evidence of direct involvement and that details of the ISIS claim — in two contradictory postings — contrasted with the British police account.

It's the deadliest attack in the U.K. since 52 people were killed by suicide bombings in London's transport system in 2005.