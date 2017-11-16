Calgary police are asking for help from the public as they try to locate a man wanted on warrants related to a record-breaking fentanyl seizure.

Christopher Eric Elson, 31, was arrested last year in connection with a drug bust in southwest Calgary last December. The bust turned up 35,321 fentanyl pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, MDMA, Oxycodone and morphine along with numerous weapons.

He was under a curfew while awaiting trial, but when officers checked on him on Nov. 1, he was not home and investigators have not located him since.

Elson, 30, is white, five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a wolf, "Life" tattooed on his right hand, and multiple tattoos on his right forearm.

