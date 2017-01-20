An 18-year-old man is recovering from stab wounds following an incident in southwest Calgary on Thursday night.

Police say they were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Sabrina Way S.W. It's believed some type of party was underway at the time of the stabbing.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition but he is now considered stable.

Police say they have arrested a suspect and charges are pending.