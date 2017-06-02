Calgary police are investigating a stabbing at the City Hall C-Train station on Friday evening.

The victim was stabbed on the platform just before 7 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers found a male who had sustained life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to hospital. Investigators currently have one person in custody," police said in a press release.

Westbound City Hall LRT station was closed for hours for the investigation. (David Bell/CBC)

The westbound platform on the station was closed while several officers investigated and talked to witnesses.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident to call 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.