A man is in hospital Monday morning after being shot in northeast Calgary.

The call came in at 5:18 a.m. and when police arrived on Pinehill Road N.E., they found a man on the street suffering from a "minor" gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say they don't believe it was a random attack. The victim is not being forthcoming with information.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation continues, and police are canvassing the Pineridge neighbourhood for possible witnesses.