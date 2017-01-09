A man in his mid-40s was taken to hospital after he was pinned by a semi-trailer in the in northeast Calgary.

Emergency crews were called at 7:50 a.m. to the Walmart warehouse on the 3400 block of 39th Avenue northeast.

The man was working outside on the vehicle when it backed up and he was pinned between the tractor and the trailer.

He had been freed by the time emergency crews arrived, EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said.

He was taken to Foothills hospital in stable condition.