The man shot by RCMP on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation opened fire on officers and tried to flee prior to being killed, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says.

RCMP descended on a home near Morley on Saturday in order to apprehend three suspects wanted on first-degree murder warrants in the death of Lorenzo Bearspaw.

According to ASIRT, several people were in the home at the time of the raid and one of the suspects — 29-year-old John Stephens — was taken into custody without incident.

"As officers went into the basement of the home, they were fired upon," said an ASIRT press release on Monday.

"The officers deployed tear gas and retreated to safety upstairs. Any individuals located on the main floor were immediately escorted out to safety."

Escape through basement window

The shotgun that ASIRT says was fired by the man killed by RCMP on Saturday. (ASIRT)

According to ASIRT, a man with a shotgun — 27-year-old Ralph Stephens — and a woman climbed out of the basement window with the house surrounded.

"The man, one of the individuals being sought, became involved in a confrontation with police that resulted in shots being fired," reads the release.

ASIRT, which investigates shootings by police, said it will focus on whether the officers' conduct constituted a criminal offence.

It said several witnesses have been interviewed, but is asking anyone who may have information, and in particular, anyone who might have been in the basement of the residence, to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.

Deangelo Powderface, the third suspect wanted in the homicide of Bearspaw, turned himself into RCMP on Sunday afternoon.