A man believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition after falling roughly four metres from a ladder while washing windows inside a residential complex.

Emergency crews responded to the incident in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue S.E. around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

"History from bystanders state that this individual was with a company washing windows within the interior of this complex, when he fell approximately three to four meters from a ladder, landing on the concrete floor," said EMS spokesperson Adam Loria in a statement.

The man was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre with life-threatening internal and external injuries.

Occupational Health and Safety officials has been notified about the incident.