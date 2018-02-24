A man died after he was found in medical distress by paramedics and police in Stand Off, Alta., late Friday, RCMP said in a Saturday release.

Blood Tribe police and EMS responded shortly after 11 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The scene remains secured by police pending autopsy which has been scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Calgary Medical Examiner's Office," police said.

RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation, with the help of Blood Tribe Police Service and the RCMP forensic investigation section.

More information is expected after the autopsy, RCMP said.

Stand Off is about 60 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.