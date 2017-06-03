A man is dead after a stabbing at the City Hall C-Train station on Friday evening.
The victim was stabbed on the platform just before 7 p.m.
"Upon arrival, officers found a male who had sustained life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to hospital. Investigators currently have one person in custody," police said in a press release.
The victim later died in hospital.
The westbound platform on the station was closed while several officers investigated and talked to witnesses.
Police are asking anyone who saw the incident to call 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.