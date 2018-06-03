Man charged with possessing explosives following blast in Lethbridge, Alta.

Police say a man is facing charges after an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated in Lethbridge, Alta.

Lethbridge Police say they responded to reports of a loud bang early Saturday morning and found a "debris field," leading them to determine that an IED had been detonated.

Investigators say they canvassed the area and arrested two men inside a home.

They say officers searched the property's basement suite and found "additional evidence and explosive materials."

Police say a 32-year-old man — Shaun Hlavach of Lethbridge — was charged with intent to cause an explosion and making or possessing explosives.

They say there's no evidence to suggest the blast was targeted "at any person or property."

Investigators say the second man who had been arrested was released without charges.