Parcels being stolen from doorsteps and criminals targeting mail has been making the news in Calgary, but it's not just a big city problem.

Many living in rural communities still have older group mailboxes with padlocks, which thieves have been targeting, cutting locks and taking the contents.

"A number of the boxes had the locks cut off," said Suzanne Oel, a councillor for the Municipal District of Foothills and president of the High Country Rural Crimewatch Association, speaking about one recent incident.

"I also had my own mailbox broken into," Oel said.

This is a mailbox north of Longview, where eight locks were cut. One residents says her mail was taken and the box was full of opened mail and empty envelopes. (Tamara Mack Robbins )

According to posts and photos on a Facebook group that reports and shares information about rural crime in the Foothills area, there have been at least three incidents of older Canada Post boxes being targeted in the past week.

People in many areas have been waiting a long time for Canada Post to update the old boxes with more secure, modern ones.

"The new boxes don't have external locks, they have internal locks and then parcel compartments. Also, these ones can't be hauled off very easily, either, they're on a concrete pedestal attached to a cement block and they have a better record of less break-ins compared with the old green boxes," Ole added.

Modern mail boxes have internal locks and are more secure than the old green boxes still in use in many rural areas. (iStock Photo)

Residents say it's all part of a significant increase in rural crime, including prowling and property and vehicle theft.

"Our country mailbox has been broken into three times, and most recently someone hit them hard and they were scattered all over the ditch," said Cindy Wilinski, who lives south of Okotoks.

"I phoned Canada Post and they said they had no idea when anyone would be out to fix it," she said.

A pile of padlocks cut off group mailboxes used by people living west of High River. Residents say Canada Post is slow to update older mailboxes with more secure versions. (Trina Leisen)

"They're looking for personal information so they can steal your identity and open credit cards and such, and that's quite scary to think of," Wilinski said, adding, "it would be nice to have something secure.

"My neighbour, who had something important stolen, has taken it upon himself to hide a trail cam in a tree, so if they try it again, maybe they can identify them," she said.

RCMP say they are aware of the problem.

"Don't leave your mail in there for a long period of time, check it on a regular basis, and if you're going to be away, have someone else collect your mail," said Cpl. Curtis Peters with the RCMP.

Cpl. Curtis Peters with the RCMP says people shouldn't leave mail in boxes for longer than they need to and consider using Canada Post's diversion services when out of town. Peters says anytime there's been damage to a mailbox it should be reported to a local RCMP detachment. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"We are aware there's been a slight increase. Potentially, that might have something to do with the amount of mail being delivered at this time of year, and I know Canada Post does recommend cheques and cash and gift cards are not sent through the mail," Peters added.

In an email sent to CBC, Canada Post said: "The incidents were reported to police, Canada Post Security & Investigations and local operations. As there is an investigation underway, we cannot offer more details.

"It is our plan to replace these group mailboxes units with our newer equipment, but we don't have a timeframe as to when that will happen," read the statement.

Canada Post says it encourages anyone who witnesses suspicious activities to report them to the authorities and Canada Post's contact Customer Service at 1-800-267-1177.