According to the federal government, the rate of disabling injuries to postal workers is on the rise.

"I'm seeing back injuries, I'm seeing shoulders," said Suzie Moore, health and safety officer with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. "A lot of knees and feet from pounding on the pavement all the time, lifting the heavy parcels and stuff."

As part of Canada Post's postal transformation project, mail carriers are lugging more parcels for home delivery.

In 2013, there were fewer than four out of every 100 full-time postal contractors with a disabling injury.

By 2015, that number had shot up to more than seven out of every 100 — higher than any other federal sector — according to a report on occupational injuries among federal employers.

Moore said that while Canada Post halted its shift from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes in 2015, the changes sparked by that process have left mail carriers physically taxed.

"Since we had postal transformation, our routes have doubled if not tripled in size for points of call," Moore said.

Changing times

Repetitive strain injuries have also been identified by the union as a problem as more carriers deal with slotting mail and flyers into community mailboxes.

Moore said injuries among mail carriers are becoming more common since parcel delivery was added to the mail carrier's list of responsibilities. Moore said routes need to be made shorter to allow mail carriers to work safely and efficiently.

Suzie Moore, health and safety officer with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, says injuries among mail carriers are becoming more common due to parcel delivery and longer routes. (CBC)

"We need to give the workers the time they need to safely do the job, pay attention to their surroundings, and injury rates wll drop."

Nikki Markowsky is a mail carrier in Calgary and said she delivers everything from letters to car tires and machinery along her route, which is primarily businesses and apartments.

"It's just not the job it used to be. It's incredible," Markowsky said. "I actually had to ask for help today on a light day because my back is sore."

"If there was enough time, I could probably consider doing it a bit more safely … but there isn't enough time in the day."

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers heads back to the bargaining table this fall and said teams in every region are working to address the issue.