A man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in downtown Calgary Saturday night.

According to Calgary police, the incident happened in the 600 block of Macleod Trail S.E. around 7 p.m.

EMS transported the man to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition. Police say his condition has been upgraded to stable.

Police declined to say whether or not they have any suspects in custody or if they are seeking any persons of interest in the incident.