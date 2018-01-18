The City of Calgary is shutting down the Macleod Trail pedestrian tunnel due to safety concerns.

The city sent out a release to local business owners on Thursday, notifying them that the tunnel that crosses under Macleod Trail just north of Glenmore Trail would be shutting down by the end of the month.

The release noted that safety concerns were raised by Calgary police and bylaw officers who reported incidences of fires being set, hazardous materials, drug use and overdoses in the tunnel.

This pedestrian tunnel, which connects a strip mall on the east side of Macleod Trail with Chinook Centre mall, is unsafe for pedestrians, said the City of Calgary. (Julie Debeljak/CBC)

Sheena Roy uses the tunnel to get to her kids daycare a few times each week, but she said she won't bring her kids down there.

She said she'll miss the convenient shortcut, but not the danger the tunnel presented.

"That's more safety in our neighbourhood," she told CBC News of the closure.

A red line shows the approximate location of a pedestrian tunnel near Chinook Centre that's set to close at the end of January 2018. (Google Maps)

The city did not keep statistics on the number of pedestrians who use the tunnel, but said the number is believed to be low.

Enmax will be turning off the tunnel lights and ventilation system on Jan. 24. The city will close off the opening and approaching ramps on either side with concrete blocks, the following day.

The work will require temporary closure of north and southbound lanes on Macleod on Jan. 25.