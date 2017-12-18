Calgary's general manager of transportation, Mac Logan, has resigned.

City manager Jeff Fielding announced Monday morning that Logan has left the city but wouldn't say why, citing confidentiality.

He described it as a personnel matter.

Logan had held the job, one of the most senior leadership positions at the City of Calgary, for more than seven years.

The general manager of transportation is in charge of the city's roads, transportation infrastructure and transportation planning departments, as well as Calgary Transit.

Michael Thompson has been named to the role in the interim.