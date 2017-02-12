Human remains found near Lyalta, Alta., on Saturday have been identified as 25-year-old Calgary woman,Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque.

The cause of death remains under investigation and an autopsy is expected to be done early this week.

Lyalta is about 40 km east of Calgary.

The RCMP Major Crimes unit is heading up the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.