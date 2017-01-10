The National Music Centre will host six artists-in-residence this winter starting with Luke Doucet, one half of the Juno-award winning band Whitehorse.

As part of his residency, he'll record a collection of guitar-based instrumentals with his signature Gretsch White Falcon and host a public workshop on Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Studio Bell.

Doucet stopped in for a quick conversation with Doug Dirks, host of CBC's The Homestretch.

Why did you decide to do a residency at the NMC?

Because I was given the opportunity, and it's a privilege. You don't look that gift horse in the mouth. With record budgets dropping and record sales dropping, people make records for very specific reasons these days. To just be able to go in and be surrounded by that much talent, and tech staff, and those beautiful instruments and be able to do kinda what I wanted to do is maybe a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

What are you doing while here?

I've been describing it as a guitar-centric instrumental record. I hired musicians who I had never played with and in some cases had never met. The more I think about it, the more I think the most important thing about what we just recorded is that I'm not singing on it. Yes, the guitar steps in, in lieu of a vocal, but I feel like that's what I've enjoyed the most about the process — is that I'm making music that doesn't involve my voice.

Who are some of the musicians you've been working with?

John Convertino is the drummer from Calexico, and he was the first person I reached out to because I'm such a big fan of not only that band but his playing. Then Kurt Ciesla, who you might know from Corb Lund's band, who's a genius bass player, and Geoff Hilhorst from The Deep Dark Woods. Both Alberta musicians.

It's called the National Music Centre. What's it like to be in that environment? Does that inspire you creatively?

It is a bit of a shrine to some really great artists. You walk around there, and you see Feist's face on the wall. It's a reminder. "Sarah McLaughlin's over there, Leonard Cohen's there, Gordon Lightfoot's there. Oh, there's Blue Rodeo." It's a very great reminder of what's important about music, and how good it can be when it's done well. When k.d. lang is looking at you from the wall, you want to do things well. You don't take the music for granted at that place.

You're holding a public workshop on Thursday. What can you tell us about that?

What I'm gonna do is try and communicate the arc of this whole process. I'll have a couple guitars and some amplifiers. I think I'll show the very basic seminal moment of this piece of music. I think I'll play little snippets and then some rough mixes so that people get a sense of how the whole thing evolved. Then hopefully just a lot of talking. I'm hoping people are gonna ask me a lot of questions.

Is it like an informal focus group for you as well? Is that instant feedback for you when you're working on this process?

Yeah. It's really amazing how different music sounds when somebody walks into the room that you're not expecting. You can be working on a piece in the studio for days, and you feel great about it, and everybody's excited — and then your manager walks in, and all of a sudden you shrink into a little ball of nerves. You start sweating. It doesn't sound the same anymore. Having the general public come in and listen to what I'm doing, I hope it'll go well. I'm expecting it to, but there's a possibility it's gonna drive me into a little insecure ball of nerves.

With files from The Homestretch