All three men convicted of killing Lukas Strasser-Hird — a Calgary teen who was swarmed and beaten in a Calgary alley in 2013 — have asked the Alberta Court of Appeal to overturn their convictions and order a new trial.

Franz Cabrera was found guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced last month to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years. Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Cabrera filed his appeal Monday while Pouk's was delivered to the higher court on Tuesday.

Immediately after Assmar Shlah's second-degree murder conviction in June, he asked the Appeal Court for a new trial, arguing the jury's verdict was "unreasonable."

Last month, Shlah was handed a life sentence with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Strasser-Hird, 18, died in hospital after he was attacked in an alley at Second Street and 10th Avenue S.W. on Nov. 23, 2013. He was swarmed, beaten and stabbed.

Cabrera's lawyer Gavin Wolch filed a notice of appeal for both his conviction and sentence, citing 10 grounds.

The document alleges the trial judge erred in allowing jurors to hear evidence of text messages between Cabrera and Nathan Gervais who was charged with first-degree murder, but disappeared weeks before the trial began while out on bail.

Franz Cabrera was found guilty of murdering Lukas Strasser-Hird and is now asking the Alberta Court of Appeal for a new trial. (Twitter)

Wolch also argued in his notice of appeal that jurors were not properly instructed on circumstantial evidence and that the judge should have granted defence's application to stay all charges based on unreasonable delay in getting the matter to trial.

In regards to the sentence appeal, Wolch said the trial judge did not consider mitigating factors in sentencing Cabrera, and "[imposed] a harsh and excessive period of ineligibility for parole."

Jordan Liao, was acquitted of second-degree murder. Warrants are out for Gervais who remains at large.

Nathan Paul Gervais — one of five people charged with murder in the 2013 stabbing death behind a Calgary nightclub — has been wanted by police since last April. (Calgary Police Service)

There was evidence presented at the trial that the initial fight began when Strasser-Hird spoke out after a racial slur was uttered by one of his would-be attackers.

Bouncers then escorted him out the back of the club, where a group of men — including the trio found guilty — swarmed and attacked.