One of the three men found guilty of killing Lukas Strasser-Hird has won the right to have a review of the decision to keep him in custody pending an appeal of his conviction.

Assmar Shlah was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years for his role in the killing of Strasser-Hird, who was swarmed and stabbed outside a Calgary nightclub in November 2013.

Shlah, who was 20 years old at the time of his arrest in January 2014, appealed the conviction and applied to be released from custody pending the outcome of that appeal.

Earlier this year, a judge denied his request, saying Shlah's release would not be in the public interest — while also saying Shlah did not pose a risk to public safety and his appeal was not frivolous.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal of Alberta ordered a review of that decision.

"The applicant submits that the reasons for denying his release disclose several discrete errors that warrant a review, including material errors of fact and law," Justice Jo'Anne Strekaf wrote in her decision, granting the review.

"In particular, he submits that certain evidence was either misstated or overstated in the reasons provided by the Bail Justice, and these factual errors were material to the denial of bail."

Oland case cited

Strekaf went on to say there is "sufficient uncertainty" surrounding the decision to deny Shlah's release in the context of a recent decision by the Supreme Court of Canada in the case of Dennis Oland.

In that case, which many legal experts believe set a strong national precedent, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the New Brunswick Court of Appeal had erred in denying bail to Oland pending an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father, Richard Oland.

An Alberta Court of Appeal panel will now review the bail decision in Shlah's case.