Two men accused of first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzo Bearspaw have each been remanded into custody following an initial court appearance in Cochrane on Tuesday.

Deangelo Powderface, 22, and John Stephens, 27, are both scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 31.

Police said Bearspaw was last seen getting into a vehicle with other males after leaving a party in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. The car was later found abandoned in a ditch. Bearspaw was reported missing by his sister on Jan. 3 and his body was found Jan. 6 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation by a police dog handler.

Warrants were issued for three men — Powderface, John Stephens and his brother, Ralph Stephens, 29.

While executing the warrants Jan. 7, police said John Stephens was arrested without incident at a home on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, however Ralph Stephens "engaged police and shots were fired."

Ralph Stephens was rushed to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Powderface turned himself into Cochrane RCMP the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.