Dana Nadeau died at Easter. She was 20 years old and had been living on the street.

She was among the uncounted homeless Calgarians who died in the past year whose lives were celebrated at Olympic Plaza on Wednesday night.

The annual event — named The Longest Night of the Year and held on the winter solstice — is meant to recognize and remember those who died while experiencing homelessness in Calgary.

Several of Dana Nadeau's family members were among the roughly 100 people in attendance.

The family of Dana Nadeau, who died this year while living on the streets in Calgary, was among the 100 or so people who attended The Longest Night of the Year 2016 event at Olympic Plaza.

"It's been a rough time, but it's nice to come together and celebrate her," said Elissa Nadeau, who remembered her sister for her laugh and quirky sense of humour.

Elissa Nadeau said her sister kept in contact with the rest of the family but regularly rebuffed their attempts to get her off the street.

"She actually enjoyed it. As weird as that is, she did," she said.

"We tried to help her but she chose not to. She liked the way she lived and she was happy."

Louise Gallagher with the Calgary Homeless Foundation, which helps organize the event, said the goal is to provide a public memorial for people who might not otherwise receive one.

Louise Gallagher is with the Calgary Homeless Foundation, which helps organize The Longest Night of the Year event.

"In homelessness, people die and then there's very little opportunity to remember them and to tell the stories of those who have passed away," she said.

She said the ceremonies include a reading of names, a moment of silence, traditional Indigenous singing and drumming and a non-denominational prayer.