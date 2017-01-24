Police have released pictures and more details about the case of a Calgary man who was fatally beaten last year as they continue to look for his killer.

Trevor Jordan Lomond, 33, was found severely beaten at a house in the community of Rosscarrock in the 1600 block of 42nd Street S.W. on Sept. 13, 2016.

He died in hospital just over a week later.

Investigators have released pictures of a car that was seen in the area where Lomond was attacked, and of a man who they think was driving it.

Trevor Jordan Lomond died in hospital on Sept. 21, 2016. Police are investigating his death as a homicide. (Facebook)

The newer-model Toyota Camry might have been a rental, but it's not known from which company.

"The man in the photo is also unknown to investigators and police are hoping the public can assist in identifying him," police said in a release.

The residents of the home where Lomond was found told investigators they did not know the victim.

At a media availability on Jan. 13, Insp. Don Coleman said not all of the people who live at the house have been fully co-operative with the investigation.

Lomond's mother, Sherry Duperre, made a public plea for anyone with information about her son's death to come forward to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.