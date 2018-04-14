Lineups extended from the front door into the parking lot of a Lethbridge, Alta. funeral home as mourners attended the visitation of Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Logan Boulet.

Dozens of people waited patiently to pay their respects to the family of the 21-year-old Boulet, who was killed after a collision between the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi trailer in Saskatchewan.

Two hockey sticks stand outside the doors at Martin Brothers funeral chapel in Lethbridge, Alta. before Logan Boulet's visitation. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

The high level of support for the family had several people mention the positive feelings being generated by the community coming together to mourn the young hockey player.

"This is really amazing to see and hear," said Charles Poytress.

"Why's this happen to the young people?"

The Lethbridge resident says he and his wife Joan understand part of how the Boulets may feel after the bus crash. The Poytress' lost their grandson after an accident at a hockey rink years ago.

Charles and Joan Poytress attended the visitation of Logan Boulet in Lethbridge, Alta. on Friday. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

According to wife Joan Poytress, the entire community of Lethbridge felt the loss of Logan Boulet.

"Everybody is struggling through this," she said, adding that the community sharing in grief and coming together has been encouraging to observe.

"You can tell that they're heartbroken but not to the extent that they're anything but positive over this."

"Overwhelming" and "heartfelt"

Cherie Birch also attended the visitation, having grown up with Logan Boulet's mother. She echoes Joan Poytress' impression of the community banding together in the face of tragedy.

"Oh it's overwhelming. It's so heartfelt. It's turning a negative into a positive, it really is," said Birch.

Cherie Birch is a friend of Logan Boulet's mother. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Logan Boulet had signed an organ donation card and was kept on life support while matches were found for his organs, which were expected to help six people.

The bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was headed for a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask. last Friday when it collided with a semi-trailer.

There were 29 people on the bus — 16 have died. The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A funeral service for Boulet will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Nicholas Sheran Ice Centre.