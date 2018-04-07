Lethbridge hockey player's organs to be donated after fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash

A 21-year-old Lethbridge, Alta., hockey player's organs will be donated, saving multiple lives, after he was critically injured in a bus crash that claimed the lives of several of his teammates on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in Saskatchewan.

A friend of Logan Boulet confirmed to CBC News on behalf of the family that Boulet had been kept on life support, until matches for his organs could be found. He was expected to be taken off life support Saturday evening.

Boulet was described as a "caring, humble and genuine man who would do anything for anyone before himself."

His organs could save at least six lives.

The team was headed from Humboldt, Sask., to Nipawin on Highway 35 for a playoff game on Friday when the bus collided with a transport truck near Highway 335, north of Tisdale.

Fifteen people were killed and 14 injured.

The bus was carrying 29 people. The team's 24 players, all from Western Canada, range in age from 16 to 21.

Ten of the team's players are from Alberta. Jaxon Joseph of Edmonton and Stephen Wack of St. Albert also died in the crash.

RCMP said the male driver of the semi-trailer was not injured, and that it was too early to comment on the cause of the collision.

People gather at a memorial set up on the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

The semi-trailer was travelling westbound on Highway 335 when it collided with the bus, which was travelling northbound.

Lethbridge MLA Shannon Phillips tweeted her condolences for the Boulet family's loss.

Has been confirmed that Logan Boulet of Lethbridge was among the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims. I’m deeply saddened by his family’s loss. The entire province of Alberta stands with you at this terrible time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lethbridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lethbridge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Humboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Humboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://t.co/5J75j8MzdA">https://t.co/5J75j8MzdA</a> —@SPhillipsAB

A Canadian organ donation non-profit also shared their thoughts of support for the family.

Our my deepest condolences to all the families. May you be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Humboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Humboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LiveOnCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LiveOnCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/SVZ0CmMZJB">https://t.co/SVZ0CmMZJB</a> —@LiveOnCanada

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for families affected by the crash. It raised more than $2.6 million by Saturday evening.