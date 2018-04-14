Broncos player who donated organs remembered as hero

Family and friends of Logan Boulet called him as a hero and later gave him a standing ovation in a southern Alberta arena after a few chants of "Logan" and "Boulet."

Boulet, 21, was one of 16 people who died after a transport truck and a bus carrying the Humboldt junior hockey team collided over a week ago at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

His godfather, Neil Langevin, said at Saturday's service in Lethbridge that everyone deserves to be applauded at least once.

His parents, Bernie and Toby, were among the first families to arrive at a Niapawin church where people gathered after the crash.

Hockey sticks lined up in honour of the Humboldt Broncos outside of the arena hosting today's memorial for Logan Boulet in Lethbridge. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCCalgary?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCCalgary</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/5rugTdZ18D">pic.twitter.com/5rugTdZ18D</a> —@BetamaxRob

They ended up at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where Logan was kept on life support until his organs could be donated.

Brian Friesen, who read two scriptures, said there are six people who are still alive because of his donation.

"He's a hero," said the family friend.

Boulet's organ donation has also led to a national surge in people signing their donor cards.