Police say they arrested a man on the weekend after he was found with a loaded handgun in a southwest Calgary restaurant.

According to a news release, members of the gang suppression team entered a restaurant in the 2400 block of Fourth Street S.W. on Jan. 14 and asked to speak to a man sitting at a table with a group.

"When the man stood up and moved away from the table, officers observed a handgun on the seat where the man had been sitting," reads the release.

Police said the gun was later identified as a Browning 1911, .22-calibre handgun that had been reported stolen from Golden, B.C.

Tommy Nguyen, 28, of Chestermere, has been charged with: