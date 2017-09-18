All charges have been dropped against a Calgary man accused of sexually abusing a young girl at a day home on the first day of what was supposed to be a two-day trial.

Jason David Mitchell, 48, was charged in May 2016 with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching stemming from incidents alleged to have taken place between September 2013 and May 2016.

Crown prosecutor Darren Maloney directed a stay of proceedings in a Calgary courtroom Monday morning.

Though he wouldn't elaborate, Maloney said the issue was not with the strength of the evidence against Mitchell.

"The Crown is not staying it because of concerns over the veracity of the charge," said Maloney.

At the time charges were announced, police said the child told them she'd been touched, kissed and asked to "inappropriately touch a man" at Little Footprints Dayhome.

The private facility was originally located in a home in the 0-100 block of Royal Birch Crescent N.W., before it moved to a new location at 82 Royal Ridge Terrace N.W. in 2015.

Mitchell and the day home operator lived together and police said she was not being cooperative with investigators.