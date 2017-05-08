The Calgary woman who made an emotional public plea for information in her mother's death and then was charged with killing the 78-year-old has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Lisa Freihaut entered the plea in a Lethbridge, Alta., court Monday, in relation to the death of Irene Carter.

The senior was found dead from multiple stab wounds in her Lethbridge home in January 2016.

In April 2016, Freihaut stood in front of television cameras at the Calgary Police Service headquarters and tearfully begged the public for "any information about what happened to my mom."

Two weeks later, she was arrested.

Police said at the time they believed Freihaut and Carter were arguing over finances when a physical altercation ended with Carter's death.

Dean Freihaut, who stood by his wife's side during the tearful press conference, has now revoked his surety for her and "discharged his obligations," court heard Monday.

She was taken back into custody and has a pretrial court appearance set for October 11.

Her trial has been scheduled for Sept. 4, 2018 and is expected to last four weeks.