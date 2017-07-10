Frustration is brewing over long lines to get into the Calgary Stampede this year, after enhanced security measures were put into place this year.

Carlee Neufeld, her mom and two daughters had an exciting day on the grounds, once they found their way in.

"Well, we came through this gate first and it was lined up all the way down to the parking lot so we went around to the other gate and came in that way," Neufeld said.

Carlee Neufeld and her family was annoyed at the length of the lineup to get into the Calgary Stampede on Sunday. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Admission was free until noon on Sunday, thanks to Cenovus Family Day, which meant tens of thousands of people waiting to get through the bag-check areas.

Neufeld said she expected a line, but not that long.

"It's pretty annoying," she said. "We waited quite a while in the lineup on the other side but I couldn't even imagine waiting in the lineup over at this gate."

Gary Mark and his family waited at the Olympic Gate.

Gary Mark says it took about an hour to get into the Calgary Stampede on Sunday, which was Cenovus Family Day with free entry until noon. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"It was wrapped around like two blocks and so we just had to follow the lineup and it took about an hour to get through."

Larry Lalonde with the Calgary Stampede said they increased the number of bag-check tables to keep the line moving.

"What I will say is, we had a great response this morning to the Cenovus Family Day and it did cause some delays in the lineup for sure."

Larry Lalonde, with the Calgary Stampede, says Cenovus Family Day was a huge success which caused some delays. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

And with more discounts and free admission promotions in the coming days, be prepared for more waits at the gates.