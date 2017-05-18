A Calgary lawyer says think twice about being the cool parents who serve alcohol to minors as grad parties are rapidly approaching.

"The Gaming and Liquor Act of Alberta makes it an offence to supply alcohol to an underage person," Don MacLeod told The Homestretch on Wednesday.

"There is a particular vulnerability in the group you are dealing with here. Some are over 18, some are under."

MacLeod says the penalties for doing so can be steep.

"The penalties surprisingly are quite stiff. The maximum penalty is six months in jail or a $10,000 fine or both. That is the maximum, not necessarily what would be imposed. It's a pretty significant penalty."

Calgary laywer Don MacLeod says giving grads booze comes with risks. (CBC)

He says parents can avoid the situation by providing options and being present.

"We have let our kids know their friends are welcome. We make a lot of alternatives available, a lot of food, soft drinks, water, readily available," he said.

"We do try to be periodically in sight. Every half hour or so, wander around, try not to be a damper, but let them know we are around."

MacLeod says while he doesn't personally subscribe to the thinking, 'better they drink at home,' at a minimum offer rides or cabs home for your friend's guests if alcohol is consumed.

"Try to strike a balance and take responsible measures because if things go sideways, if you have a kid choking to death in your basement, you could end up not only with civil liability there's a risk even of criminal prosecution if you failed to take some pretty active measures now to make sure that that kid is attended to."

With files from The Homestretch