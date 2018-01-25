The clicks and taps of fingers on typewriter keys, and the scratch of pen on paper filled a Calgary cafe Wednesday evening as about a dozen people gathered to write letters to their loved ones.

Barbara Brittain-Marshall, a self-professed stationery addict and lover of the written word, hosts letter-writing socials at Good Earth Cafes twice a month where attendees can use her stationery and vintage typewriters.

"I really have a passion for introducing people to the charm of letter-writing," Brittain-Marshall told CBC News.

Attendees at a letter-writing social at Good Earth Cafe on Wednesday type or hand-write letters. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Brittain-Marshall said the socials, which she has hosted for the past three years, are an opportunity for people to take a break from the digital world and enjoy a lost analog art.

"There's a real appeal for the sense of community and for taking a break, slowing things down and meeting other people who enjoy these sorts of things," she said.

The typewriter has a nostalgic appeal for older attendees, but it's also an exciting discovery for younger folks, she said.

The number of participants at past socials has ranged from three to 17.

Information about her next event will be posted to her blog, ritewhileucan.