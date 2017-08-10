A 33-year-old woman wanted for the past three years by police in Lethbridge, Alta., for abducting her son and leaving the country has been arrested in Belize.

An arrest warrant was issued in 2014 when Robin Greenway-Trockstad left the country with her then 11-month-old son.

"Over the years, Robin intentionally evaded police by constantly moving around Central America," Lethbridge police said Thursday in a release.

Police received new information on July 19 indicating the woman and her son, now four, were in Belize.

Officers in the town of San Ignacio arrested and deported her to the U.S. on Aug. 9.

She was taken into custody when she landed in Houston, Texas, and then returned to Calgary, where Lethbridge police arrested her.

The boy is being looked after by the Belize Human Services department.

Global Affairs Canada is making arrangements to accompany him back to Alberta to be reunited with his father.

"This has been an extremely lengthy and complex investigation but we are pleased to be one step closer to being able to return this young boy to his father and family in Canada who have been waiting more than three years to get him back," said Lethbridge police Sgt. Cam Van Roon.