Heated argument led to woman's death, say police as Lethbridge woman charged with manslaughter

A southern Alberta woman is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 28-year-old Trisheena Simon that occurred near a northwest Calgary bank in early 2017, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to the Royal Bank at 4820 Northland Drive S.W. at 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 22 after Simon was found outside in distress by a security guard. She was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Crystal Mills, 45, of Lethbridge has been charged with manslaughter in the incident.

The two women had met in downtown Calgary. Hours later, an altercation escalated to violence, police said.

"They were simply acquaintances that had met earlier in the night," Acting Staff Sgt. Ken Carriere told reporters Wednesday.

Surveillance video helps

He said the investigation started the day of Simon's death, and that surveillance video played an important role in identifying two suspects.

Carriere said it was a relief to bring an update in the case to Simon's family.

"As I was the investigator in the case, it was special to me to be able to provide this information," he said. "They very much appreciated it."

Carriere said Mills has a history with both Calgary and Lethbridge police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Mills has a Calgary court appearance scheduled for May 25.