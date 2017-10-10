Lethbridge police are looking for help in locating two men wanted on warrants in connection with a kidnapping and assault.

Police said the incident started on Sept. 10 when five men entered a home in the 1200 block of 22nd Street North in search of another man, but they didn't find him there.

Instead, they began interrogating a 28-year-old acquaintance who was at the home, going on to assault him and force him outside and into a car.

They took him to a home on Jerry Potts Boulevard, where they forced him to knock on the door.

When the door opened, the group of men rushed inside.

Police said one of the men grabbed a woman inside the home by the throat and forced her into a wall, while another man, armed with a baseball bat, searched the home.

They still didn't find the man they were looking for and then returned to the original home where the incident began.

The 28-year-old they had abducted was able to escape.

Police have now identified two suspects in the attack — Bisrat Seyum Hailu, 26, and Ruairi Joseph McGinnity, 23, both of Lethbridge — and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

If you see either man, police be advised that you should not approach them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.