A Lethbridge, Alta. woman is facing charges after allegedly posting threats online against Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team based in Alberta — K-INSET — was alerted to the threats made against the Canadian government on May 11 and an arrest was made the next day.

Lisa Seymour-Peters, 49, was charged with one count of uttering threats. She was released with several conditions, including that she not contact or come within 100 metres of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau or her immediate family, and not attend any political party, gathering, or function.

She is scheduled to appear in court next on June 8.

Police wouldn't reveal the nature of the threat or which social media platform it was posted to.

This isn't the first time police have made an arrest based on online threats against the Trudeau family.

In February, 41-year-old Christopher Hayes of Grayson, Sask., was found guilty of uttering threats for two posts referring to Justin Trudeau.