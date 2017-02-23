A 37-year-old Lethbridge, Alta. teacher has been charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography following an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Team (ICE).

Dwayne Schnell, who teaches grades seven to 12 at École La Vérendrye, was arrested on Feb. 22 with the assistance of Lethbridge police.

"A number of computers and electronic devices were seized from his Lethbridge home and will be subject of forensic examination," according to a news release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, which includes ICE.

Potential for more charges

The investigation continues, according to the release, and further charges "are being contemplated."

The investigation began in January when ICE was alerted by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children to a social media user who was uploading child pornography.

Schnell is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.