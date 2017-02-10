Police say charges are pending following a four-hour standoff at a home in Lethbridge, Alta.
It began Friday afternoon at a residence on Dalhousie Court West after police arrived with an arrest warrant and discovered a man with a knife.
"Police had reason to believe additional weapons were present in the home and the subject and another male were contained inside," Lethbridge police said in a press release.
Allan Wilson, who lives in the neighbourhood, said the incident was surprising.
"I've never seen this many police vehicles on this street," he said.
The police force's critical incident team — which includes crisis negotiators — arrived and after several hours the men, ages 19 and 27, left the home and were arrested, say police.