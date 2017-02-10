Police say charges are pending following a four-hour standoff at a home in Lethbridge, Alta.

It began Friday afternoon at a residence on Dalhousie Court West after police arrived with an arrest warrant and discovered a man with a knife.

"Police had reason to believe additional weapons were present in the home and the subject and another male were contained inside," Lethbridge police said in a press release.

Allan Wilson, who lives in the neighbourhood, said the incident was surprising.

A neighbour said he had never seen so many police vehicles on the street. (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC)

"I've never seen this many police vehicles on this street," he said.

The police force's critical incident team — which includes crisis negotiators — arrived and after several hours the men, ages 19 and 27, left the home and were arrested, say police.