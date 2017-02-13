Two Lethbridge men have been charged with multiple offences after a lengthy standoff with police on Friday.

According to police, the incident started when an officer arrived at a home on Dalhousie Court West to arrest 27-year-old Brian Tarbet Fulljames on warrants for assault, threats and breaching conditions.

Fulljames was placed under arrest but resisted, according to police, and there was a brief struggle.

Police said another man in the home, 19-year-old Forrest Jensen, allegedly picked up a knife and started advancing toward the officer, who then pulled out his gun.

Police said Jensen started to slide "multiple knives across the floor" to Fulljames, who went into another room and indicated he was going to grab a gun.

"Fearing for his life, the officer retreated from the residence to await further backup," said police in a news release.

Lengthy standoff

The ensuing standoff lasted nearly four hours, with patrol officers, tactical units, canine teams, explosive disposal units and crisis negotiators surrounding the house.

The two men surrendered without incident.

After securing a search warrant, police said they seized weapons and property from the home.

Fulljames has been charged with one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and one count of resisting arrest.

Jensen has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and resisting arrest.